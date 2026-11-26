Toufique Imrose Khalidi did more than usher in the digital age; he changed the practice of journalism itself, according to Biswadip Das, acting editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com and his colleague for 33 years.

Speaking by video link from London, Biswadip paid tribute to the pioneer of Bangladesh’s digital journalism at a memorial gathering at Bangla Academy on Thursday afternoon.

Titled “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”, the event was organised by the bdnews24.com family and attended by government policymakers and political leaders.

In his address, Biswadip took the audience back to an afternoon in 1993, when Khalidi first explained to him the difference between news writing and creative writing.

"He was then full of energy, a little restless, always chasing new ideas. It was from him that I learnt what not to write, which details to leave out and how to get to the heart of a story," he said.

Khalidi could make complex subjects accessible and engaging to readers in both Bangla and English, Biswadip recalled.

Having worked alongside him at three organisations over 33 years, he said Khalidi’s contribution went beyond pioneering digital journalism.

"I think he did something even greater: he opened journalism to everyone."

Khalidi brought news to readers through digital platforms without putting it behind a paywall, ensuring that reliable information reached people who had been excluded by the cost of newspapers and limited distribution, Biswadip said.

In his opening remarks, Biswadip recalled how Khalidi transformed newsroom practices by insisting on identified sources, evidence, comments from all sides and accuracy before speed.

"At one time, even baseless reports attributed to fabricated sources were published as news. Toufique Bhai made that practice much harder. Sources had to be identified, evidence produced and all sides heard. Accuracy had to come before speed. That made it difficult to spread rumours under the cover of anonymous sources.

"He also built a wall between news and advertising. Journalists were not to accept gifts or join political parties. Watching him, the country's news publishing practices began to change."

Those standards earned bdnews24.com the trust of readers across Asia, Europe and North America, Biswadip said, adding that the newsroom relied on accuracy and credibility rather than sensationalism.

He remembered Khalidi as a demanding editor with deep affection for his colleagues. He gave young journalists room to make mistakes and learn, while shielding them from pressure.

Khalidi believed Bangladesh’s stories were rooted in its own soil and should be told to the world with heads held high, he added.

"An editor's greatest legacy, I believe, is the people he shapes. Today, journalists he mentored are working in newsrooms across the country, holding fast to his standards.

"Not long ago, he told us, 'We will survive with our heads held high.' We will keep that promise. Through our respect, our love and our unrelenting desire to do better journalism, you will remain with us, Toufique Bhai."