A paramedic (R) checks the blood sugar level of a patient at a clinic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 22, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A paramedic (R) checks the blood sugar level of a patient at a clinic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 22, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Sustained high blood sugar levels are linked to poorer memory and cognitive performance in mid-life, according to a 30-year study.

Researchers with the American Heart Association reported the findings, as cited by The Independent, examining nearly 3,000 young adults who developed type 2 diabetes.

Data came from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults study, which tracked more than 5,100 participants enrolled at ages 18 to 30 from 1985 to 1986.

Cognitive tests at year 30 assessed memory, processing speed, executive function and verbal fluency, while MRI scans in more than 600 people showed structural brain changes.

Lead author Regina Paradela of the University of California, San Francisco said glucose metabolism shifts can matter for brain health earlier in adulthood than often assumed, according to The Independent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that blood sugar extremes can damage brain blood vessels and eventually lead to vascular dementia.