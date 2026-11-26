‘Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts’: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi

Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the pioneer of digital journalism in Bangladesh, was known for instituting the practice of crediting sources and for his pledge on “accurate news, first”.

To recall his fearless journalism, professional battles and rich working life, his colleagues, friends and kin have gathered alongside politicians, professionals, and other witnesses to society's turning points.

The memorial began at 4pm on Thursday at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy.

The bdnews24.com family has organised the event under the title “Quietly, you shall live on in our hearts: A tribute to Toufique Imrose Khalidi”.

Policymakers from the government and political parties are in attendance, as are journalists, researchers, academics, business leaders, poets, cultural figures, sports stars and civil and military officials, as well as Khalidi's childhood friends, classmates, relatives, former colleagues and well-wishers.

The gathering opened with a minute’s silence for the late editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com.

His colleagues then paid homage to him by sharing memories of him and speaking of the inspiration his work still sparks in others.

The programme is being streamed live on the Facebook and YouTube channels of bdnews24.com.

A bdnews24.com spokesperson said Khalidi spent nearly 40 of his 59 years in journalism. The memorial will revisit the many chapters of his working life, from his devotion to the purest strain of journalism to the new paths he opened.

His classmates, colleagues and relatives will track how a boy from the cricket fields of school and university found his way into the profession.

Khalidi, who never shied away from looking power in the eye and asking difficult questions, had been preparing to celebrate bdnews24.com’s 20th anniversary in grand style.

He died on Oct 2, just 21 days before the milestone.

The 59-year-old fell ill with a brain haemorrhage during a private trip to London. Doctors at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he was taken, eventually pronounced him dead. He was 59.

His body reached Dhaka from London on the morning of Oct 10. After the Namaz-e-Janaza, or funeral prayer, at the Old DOHS playground in Banani, he was laid to rest in the afternoon at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard.