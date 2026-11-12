Relationships, meaningful work matter more than money for happiness, study finds

Happiness may have less to do with how much money people make and more to do with the people they share their lives with, according to new research into what makes life fulfilling.

The study, published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, grew out of a Zoom discussion among 13 leading well-being scientists, American broadcaster KHQ reports.

The experts reflected on their combined 600 years of research and their own lives, noting that many now consciously spend more time with loved ones, the report says.

“Happiness emerges from a symphony of factors, but if I had to pinpoint one secret to happiness, relationships with other people might be it,” said co-author Lara Aknin of Simon Fraser University in Canada.

She said a comfortable income and financial security are important foundations, but once basic needs are met, extra income has less impact on happiness. Meaningful work also contributes strongly.

Several researchers said they apply the findings through gratitude, savouring positive experiences, investing in relationships, listening more deeply, volunteering and staying socially engaged.

Happiness is not about feeling good all the time, Aknin said. It can be developed through conscious choices, self-awareness and adaptation, even in hard times.

Some leading models suggest around 10 percent of happiness comes from life circumstances such as where people live, their age, job or relationship status. As much as 40 percent relates to “volitional activities”, or how people spend their time.

“That leaves a lot of opportunity for people who may be more innately pessimistic to start practising research-backed strategies like meditation or gratitude,” Aknin said.

She says she remains committed to the field because happiness predicts valuable outcomes, including the motivation to help others.