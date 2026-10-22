Plastic toys made in Bangladesh

Due to their low price and durability, plastic toys are equally popular among children in villages and cities. Local manufacturers control a large portion of the country's toy market. A major centre for toy manufacturing has developed in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar area. Numerous toy manufacturing factories, big and small, have been set up in the area. The capital’s Chawkbazar area houses one of the largest wholesale toy markets in the country. Traders in Chawkbazar buy their products directly from these factories in Kamrangirchar.