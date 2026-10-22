October 22, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Plastic toys made in Bangladesh

Due to their low price and durability, plastic toys are equally popular among children in villages and cities. Local manufacturers control a large portion of the country's toy market. A major centre for toy manufacturing has developed in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar area. Numerous toy manufacturing factories, big and small, have been set up in the area. The capital’s Chawkbazar area houses one of the largest wholesale toy markets in the country. Traders in Chawkbazar buy their products directly from these factories in Kamrangirchar.

Women workers make colourful plastic toys at a toy factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Women workers make colourful plastic toys at a toy factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Toy manufacturing work proceeds day and night in big and small factories in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar to meet local demand. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Toy manufacturing work proceeds day and night in big and small factories in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar to meet local demand. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A female craftswoman makes plastic toys at a factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A female craftswoman makes plastic toys at a factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A female craftswoman makes plastic toys at a factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A female craftswoman makes plastic toys at a factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A female craftswoman decorates a plastic toy guitar at a toy factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A female craftswoman decorates a plastic toy guitar at a toy factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
The factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar works day and night. Domestic manufacturers meet more than two-thirds of the demand in the local market. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
The factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar works day and night. Domestic manufacturers meet more than two-thirds of the demand in the local market. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
The factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar works day and night. Domestic manufacturers meet more than two-thirds of the demand in the local market. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
The factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar works day and night. Domestic manufacturers meet more than two-thirds of the demand in the local market. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
This factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar works day and night to make plastic toy cars to meet local market demand. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
This factory in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar works day and night to make plastic toy cars to meet local market demand. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
The finishing and packaging of products is under way at the factories in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar with the aim of exporting these plastic toys to meet global demand. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
The finishing and packaging of products is under way at the factories in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar with the aim of exporting these plastic toys to meet global demand. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Craftswomen work to make a range of colourful plastic cars for children. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Craftswomen work to make a range of colourful plastic cars for children. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 04:44 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 04:44 PM

Read More
Attack on Saudi airport kills 2, injures 8
Attack on Saudi airport kills 2, injures 8
Saka injury doesn&#039;t look good: Arteta
Saka injury doesn't look good: Arteta
Japanese climbers go missing in Nepal’s Himalayas
Japanese climbers go missing in Nepal’s Himalayas
Dengue: 4 more die, 1,512 hospitalised
Dengue: 4 more die, 1,512 hospitalised
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More