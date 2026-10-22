October 22, 2026

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Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran

The statement comes after the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it imposed sanctions on Karnakis & Karnakis, a law firm based in Greece and Panama

Greece says it is implementing sanctions linked to Iran
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, President of the Eurogroup, Minister of Economy and Finance, Greece, speaks during a seminar on Forging Resilient and Dynamic Economies for the Future, at the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 15, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 04:56 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 04:56 PM

The Greek finance ministry said on Thursday it was implementing sanctions in place linked to Iran and that it backed efforts to effectively combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The statement comes after the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday it imposed sanctions on Karnakis & Karnakis, a law firm based in Greece and Panama, saying it had for years provided legal assistance to Iranian shipping networks.

The Treasury also said that the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an administrative subpoena to advance an investigation into a Greek bank, which it did not name.

The Greek finance ministry said it had taken note of the US Treasury statement, adding that "all available information is being evaluated, and appropriate measures are being taken in accordance with established procedures and applicable national, EU, and international law."

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