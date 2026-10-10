October 10, 2026

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Thailand tightens security and adjusts work schedules ahead of IMF-World Bank meetings

More than 15,000 participants from 191 countries are expected as authorities warn of heavy rain and possible flooding

Thailand tightens security and adjusts work schedules ahead of IMF-World Bank meetings
A worker cleans next to the logo of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, ahead of the meeting at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 9, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 06:31 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 06:31 PM

Thailand is preparing to host the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok from Oct 12 to 18, with more than 15,000 participants from 191 countries expected for discussions on the global economy.

The gathering will bring together central bank governors, economic policymakers and business leaders, prompting authorities to tighten security and introduce measures to ease traffic in the capital.

Government offices in Bangkok will work from home on Oct 12, 14 and 15 to reduce congestion. Oct 13 is an existing public holiday, while Oct 16 has been declared a special holiday for government offices and banks, with private companies and state enterprises asked to consider suitable arrangements.

Security has been tightened at the meeting venue in central Bangkok and at 21 official hotels, authorities said.

Around 500 Tourist Police officers will help secure the venue, hotels hosting delegates and tourist attractions, using undercover deployments, patrols, drones and motorcade escorts, Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Phongsiam Meekhanthong said. The arrangements are being coordinated with around 39 embassies.

Visiting leaders include Swiss President Guy Parmelin, whose trip will be the first official visit to Thailand by a Swiss president in 22 years, and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Thai Foreign Ministry said.

Participants’ spending could generate between 1.05 billion and 2.25 billion baht for the Thai economy, the Finance Ministry said. More than 320 electric vehicles will be used to transport participants and help reduce carbon emissions.

However, weather could pose a challenge during the meetings. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces on Oct 10 and 11, potentially causing localised flooding, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration warned.

Parts of the capital flooded two weeks ago after 320mm (12.6 inches) of rain fell over three days.

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