Former England captain Ben Stokes has registered for the 2027 Indian Premier League auction, Cricinfo reported on Tuesday, with the all-rounder entering the mini-player auction in Goa on Dec 16.

IPL rules barred players who skipped the mega auction from registering for the following mini auction, meaning Stokes could not return to the auction pool until 2027.

Indian media reported, however, that the 35-year-old has been granted permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to enter this year's auction.

Stokes, who retired from international cricket this year, last played for Chennai Super Kings in 2023 and has scored 935 runs and taken 28 wickets in 45 IPL matches across five seasons.