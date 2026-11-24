A leader of the Awami League, which is banned from political activities, has been shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle at Khulna’s Daulatpur.

The attack took place near Kalpataru Market around 8:15pm on Tuesday, Daulatpur Police Inspector Zahidul Islam said.

Abdul Halim, 40, was a former organising secretary of the party’s Ward 4 unit. He worked as a contractor and lived near Deana Northpara graveyard.

Several people arrived on a motorcycle, fired four shots at Halim and fled, Zahidul said. Two bullets struck his head, one his chest and another the corner of his eye.

Halim was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sudarshan Kumar Roy, deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police’s North Division, said Halim was believed to be close to former councillor and city Jatiotabadi Swecchasebak Dal Vice-President Golam Rabbani Tipu, who was shot dead in Cox’s Bazar. Halim also had a fish farm.

Police were investigating these links, Roy said. The motive and attackers’ identities were not immediately known.

The killing came amid shootings in Khulna, including at Palongki restaurant after extortion threats, and in Labanchara, Sadar and Aranghata.

Police data show 81 murders in Khulna district and city by Nov 24: 41 in the city and 40 elsewhere.

More than 100 people were injured in shootings. Residents say killings, attempted murders and gunfire have left them fearful despite police raids and arms-recovery drives.