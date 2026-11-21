Police have searched the Gulshan home of former state minister Tarana Halim after a tip-off that she was staying there, but did not find her.

The police team remained at the residence in Gulshan-2 from Saturday afternoon until 7:45pm.

Gulshan Police chief Zayed Noor told bdnews24.com that officers had acted on information but found it to be untrue. He said the operation had no connection with Tarana.

Asked about its purpose, Noor declined to elaborate.

Tarana, a former Awami League lawmaker elected to a reserved women's seat, has not appeared in public since the July Uprising ended her party's rule.

The building's security guard Sharif Mia said police arrived after 3pm and brought some belongings downstairs. He confirmed that the person he referred to as 'sir' was Tarana, but said she was not home.

Sharif claimed she had left the country. Two female police officers went up to the fourth floor but brought nothing out, while a driver moved some belongings, he added.

At least 10 to 12 police personnel and plainclothes intelligence officers were seen at the building. A goods-carrying pickup and security guards from the property and the local housing area were also there.

Tarana served as a state minister in the information and telecommunications and information ministries in 2018. She is also known in cultural circles and the legal profession.