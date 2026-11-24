Officials have ‘no information’ on ship seized in Indonesia being bound for Bangladesh

Bangladeshi port and customs officials claim to have no record of a ship seized in Indonesia with 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate heading for the country, leaving its reported destination unconfirmed.

Indonesian media identified Mongla as the destination of the Comoros-flagged MV Star Line. But neither Mongla nor Chattogram customs received an Import General Manifest (IGM) for the vessel.

The document declares a ship’s cargo, importers, exporters and intended destination.

Mongla Customs House Commissioner Md Ghyes Kamal said no IGM had been submitted for the vessel.

“So there is no information that the ship was heading to Mongla. Besides, the vessel has not entered Bangladesh’s maritime waters,” he said.

Chattogram Customs House Assistant Commissioner Sharif Mohammad Al Amin also said the ship had made no import declaration or entered the country’s waters.

Customs therefore cannot identify the cargo’s intended recipients or establish why it was being transported, he said.

Al Amin added that Chattogram port had not handled any sodium perchlorate imports since July 2025.

Indonesian news agency ANTARA reported on Nov 21 that a navy unit seized the ship in the North Sumatra Sea on Nov 7.

It was carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate in 15 containers, along with several hundred thousand blank 4G LTE SIM cards.

Kumparan reported that the vessel had behaved suspiciously, failed to follow a normal course and could not be contacted.

Vessel-tracking website VesselFinder listed Mongla as its destination, with an expected arrival on Nov 8.

Professor Muhammad Idris Ali, vice-president of the Bangladesh Chemical Society, said sodium perchlorate was used in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, fireworks, explosives and rocket propellants.

He said a shipment of such an unusually large quantity could alarm the public and urged authorities to establish the facts.

“The government agencies concerned should collect accurate information on the matter and make it public,” he said.

Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association’s former president Khairul Alam Suzan said the lack of an IGM and berthing record made it difficult to trace the ship’s destination from Bangladesh.

Indonesian authorities would be better placed to establish its actual route, he added.