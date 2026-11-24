Five die as bus ploughs into autorickshaw on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway

Five people have been killed and another injured as a bus smashed into an autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar’s Eidgaon.

The accident occurred around 6:30pm Tuesday near Fakirabazar, near the police station on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, Eidgaon Police chief ATM Sifatul Majdar said.

The bus operated by Hanif Paribahan was travelling from Chattogram towards Cox's Bazar when it barreled into the oncoming autorickshaw, he said.

The impact left the three-wheeler mangled.

Three autorickshaw passengers died at the scene. Three others were rescued and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The injured passenger, a woman, is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police identified two of the five victims as Sahab Uddin, 43, and Saiful Islam, 24. Saiful was a student at Patiya Madrasa.

The identities of the other three victims were not immediately known.

Police told bdnews24.com that they are working to identify them.