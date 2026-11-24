Saudi-led coalition says tower in Riyadh finance district targeted by 'terrorist attack'

View of the damage to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) tower, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, following a Houthi attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 19, 2026. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

View of the damage to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) tower, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, following a Houthi attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 19, 2026. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that a skyscraper in Riyadh's financial district had been targeted by a "terrorist attack".

It said the incident was being handled by competent authorities but provided no further details.

The Houthi group, which controls much of western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, has been targeting Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July as a spillover from the US-Iran war.

On the ground, the group has seized large areas of territory from the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, based in Aden, forcing it to stage a major retreat this month.

Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, was struck in a Houthi aerial attack this month. The incident caused material damage but no injuries were reported.

On Nov 8, the Houthis also hit the building of state oil company Aramco in Riyadh.