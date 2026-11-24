Ex-health secretary, Awami League leaders among 97 under financial scrutiny

The bank accounts of 97 people, including former Health Services Division secretary Md Sirajul Haque Khan and several Awami League leaders, have been frozen as the National Board of Revenue investigates their alleged financial links to recent violence in Gopalganj.

The NBR's intelligence officials are also examining their transactions through mobile financial services, including bKash, Nagad and Rocket.

A senior official of an NBR intelligence unit told bdnews24.com that the decision followed preliminary intelligence suggesting the individuals had taken active roles in street protests, providing leadership and financial support.

“We have preliminary intelligence that they have been actively involved in the street protests, leading them and providing funds,” an intelligence official said.

The accounts of four institutions are also being scrutinised.

Those whose accounts have been frozen include Sirajul and his wife, Ashratun Nahar, as well as Awami League leaders and former local government representatives from five Upazilas in Gopalganj.

They include district party Vice-President Chowdhury Khasrul Alam, former Sadar Upazila chairman Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan Lutul, Muksudpur Upazila party President Robiul Alam Sikder and Kotalipara Upazila leaders Ainal Hossain Sheikh and Bhabendra Nath.

The list also includes former Muksudpur chairman Md Kabir Mia, former Tungipara chairman Md Babul Sheikh, former Kashiani chairman Md Moktar Hossain and former Bhabrasur Union Parishad chairman SM Rifatul Alam Musa. Rifatul is the son of Robiul Alam Sikder.

Kabir was arrested after the political changeover in 2024, while Lutul was arrested in 2025.

Sirajul was arrested on Nov 19 at Dhaka’s Bailey Road of Dhaka in connection with the murder of Government Bangla College student Md Sagor Ahmed during the July Uprising. He was sent to jail after three days of remand.

Four NBR intelligence units are jointly checking the individuals' bank accounts and financial records.

The tax intelligence and investigation unit is matching their tax files against declared income, expenditure and bank and mobile financial service transactions, while also investigating their sources of income.

The scrutiny comes amid a wave of violence in Gopalganj and Tungipara surrounding programmes called by Awami League, which is banned from political activities.

Attacks, vandalism and arson followed road blockades, with the homes and family businesses of three BNP MPs and a police station also targeted.

The government deployed additional police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel to contain the violence.