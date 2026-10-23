Former minister Dipu Moni taken to Dhaka Medical for health check-up

Former minister and Awami League leader Dipu Moni has undergone a health check-up at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after being brought from Dhaka Central Jail.

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police took the former MP to the hospital around 11:45am on Friday.

After a medical check-up and preliminary tests, she was returned to jail under police guard around 12:15pm, CID Police Inspector Md Redwan said.

Police arrested her in Dhaka’s Baridhara on Aug 19, 2024, after the fall of the Awami League government in that year’s student-led mass uprising. She has been in jail since.

The Awami League joint general secretary is accused in about 70 cases, including crimes against humanity, corruption and violence during the July Uprising.

Her husband Tawfique Nawaz, a prominent Supreme Court lawyer, died on Aug 18 while she was in jail.

Dipu Moni was released on parole to attend his funeral.