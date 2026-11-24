Khulna restaurant reopens after extortion threats, only to come under fire hours later

A restaurant in Khulna has been forced to close for a second time after a gunman opened fire just hours after it reopened under police protection following extortion threats.

The attack on The Palongki Restaurant in Majid Sarani came amid two other shooting incidents elsewhere in the city.

Sonadanga Police chief Rafiqul Islam said the gunfire was reported at 3:11pm on Tuesday.

Restaurant employees told police that a man identifying himself only as Hanazala had been demanding extortion money since construction of the eatery began.

The owners had initially settled the matter through political channels, but another call on Monday night allegedly brought a fresh demand for a large sum, along with death threats if they refused to pay.

Fearing for their safety, the owners shut the restaurant that night.

Police visited the premises around noon on Tuesday after learning of the threats. They assured the owners of protection and stationed a patrol vehicle outside, allowing the restaurant to reopen.

But the reprieve was short-lived.

Around 3pm, while police personnel were inside the restaurant having lunch, two men arrived on a motorcycle, fired a round and fled, employees said. The restaurant shut its doors again.

Police recovered a bullet casing from the scene and are trying to identify and arrest those responsible, officer Rafiqul said.

The day's violence was not confined to the restaurant.

Around 2:30pm, gunfire struck the home of transport businessman Md Tutul in Mohammadiya Para, under Labancara Police Station, shattering a bedroom window. No one was injured.

A relative said Tutul had received an extortion demand through WhatsApp a few days earlier, accompanied by photographs of the “Nurazim Bahini” gang.

The shots were fired at his bedroom window after he ignored the demand.

Earlier in the morning, fish trader Mostafa was also targeted on Belayet Hossain Road, under Sadar Police Station. The bullets missed him, and he escaped unharmed.

Sadar Police chief Lokman Hossain said police had launched an operation to arrest those responsible.

The shootings add to a mounting toll of violence in the Khulna region. District and metropolitan police records show that 78 people were murdered across the district and city in the first 10 and a half months of the year, while about 100 people were injured in shootings by criminals.

Businesses have also faced attacks and vandalism over extortion demands. At least 15 shooting incidents were reported between Oct 22 and Nov 22, leaving nine people dead.