Mohanagar Express to run on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route from Oct 26

The Mohanagar Express, which currently operates between Dhaka and Chattogram, will extend its service to Cox’s Bazar from Oct 26.

This raises the number of trains operating on the Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route to three.

Bangladesh Railway Chief Operating Superintendent (Eastern Zone) Mohammed Shafiqur Rahman shared the development with bdnews24.com, saying preparations for the extension had been completed.

The train will leave Dhaka’s Kamalapur station at 8:30pm and reach Chattogram at 2:40am. After a 20-minute stop, it will resume its journey at 3am and arrive in Cox’s Bazar at 6am.

On the return journey, the Mohanagar Express will leave Cox’s Bazar at 9am and arrive in Dhaka at 6:30pm.

The train will stop at 11 stations between Dhaka and Chattogram.

The extension will provide passengers from districts along the Dhaka-Chattogram route with more opportunities to travel to Cox’s Bazar.

The Cox’s Bazar Express and Parjatak Express, the two existing trains running from Dhaka, stop only in Chattogram before reaching their destination.

The Mohanagar Express has 16 coaches with a seating capacity of 736. It will operate six days a week, with Sunday as its weekly day off.