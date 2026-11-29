120 platoons of BGB deployed in Dhaka, six other districts

A total of 120 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel have been deployed in Dhaka and six other districts to maintain law and order and ensure public security.

The information was shared in a press statement on Sunday by Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB Headquarters.

According to the statement, BGB personnel have been deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar. Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment.

Of the deployed personnel, 17 platoons are stationed in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka, 19 in Gazipur, seven in Narayanganj, two in Bhaluka of Mymensingh, 56 in Gopalganj, eight in Chattogram and seven in Cox’s Bazar.

The BGB personnel were deployed on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and are performing their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies.

The statement said security and surveillance had been strengthened at various key locations, including important installations and industrial areas. BGB members are also working to prevent unrest, violence and activities that could threaten public safety.

Technology-based surveillance is being conducted through a monitoring cell at BGB headquarters to oversee the situation on the ground and ensure coordination.

Live video footage obtained through drones, body-worn cameras and other modern technologies is being monitored round the clock, the statement added.

It further stated that alongside their regular duties along the border, BGB personnel were carrying out their responsibilities in maintaining internal law and order with professionalism, discipline and patience.

The force remains committed to taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, maintain uninterrupted public movement and daily activities, and respond to any untoward situation, the statement said.