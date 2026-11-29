The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) has arrested Sayla Farzana, the wife of former police Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, and her brothers Fahim and Mamun – identified by single names.

DB chief Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said they were arrested early Sunday morning in Dhaka.

The police official said they were arrested on allegations of attempting to sow unrest in the country. Sayla was arrested from Mirpur DOHS. The other two were arrested from Bijoy Rakin City in Mirpur-15.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has also filed a case against Sayla, said Shafiqul.

Amid the ongoing corruption investigation, the court ordered the freezing of 83 bank accounts in the names of four people, including former additional inspector general of police Monirul and his wife Sayla, a former additional secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, on Oct 15 last year.

The accounts hold Tk 195.37 million.

The two other blocked bank accounts belonged to Monirul's brother-in-law, businessman Rezaul Alam Shahin, and his wife Sanjida Khan Tumpa.

Monirul joined the police in the 15th Bangladesh Civil Service batch, then became the deputy commissioner (intelligence) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in 2009. Under his leadership, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTTC) of DMP was launched in 2016. Monirul became the head of the SB in March 2021.

After the July Uprising, he was attached to Police Headquarters on Aug 13, 2024. Later that same day, another order sent him into compulsory retirement.

That same day, Sayla was confronted at her office by a group of agitated officials at the Ministry of Public Administration. When they locked her in her room, her superiors sent her home under police guard.

Sayla was also recruited in the 15th BCS and completed 25 years of service on Feb 20, 2025. That day she was sent into compulsory retirement in the “public interest”.

Section 45 of the Government Services Act-2018 states that after the completion of 25 years of service of a government employee, the government can retire them from service at any time “if it deems it necessary in the public interest” without providing any reason.