At least nine people were killed and 28 more people were injured on Saturday when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pickup truck in Honduras, the latest of a series of deadly bus crashes in Central America.



The bus driver, three other men and five women were killed, Honduras' firefighting department said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but a rescue worker said some passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it fell.

The bus, operated by Transporte Carolina, was traveling from the capital Tegucigalpa to the town of La Esperanza, some 170 km (106 miles) to the west. The accident took place on a steep, winding stretch of highway in Honduras' Comayagua department.