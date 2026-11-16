Beach photo now only a memory as highway crash claims whole family

Delwar Hossain had a happy, comfortable life with his wife and child. But now, a photo he took of the three of them on a beach at Cox’s Bazar is only a memory. All three have died.

Delwar and his 1-year-old-and-a-half daughter, Wasifa Jannat, died 23 days ago when a CNG-run autorickshaw collided with a bus on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway.

After fighting for her life, his wife, 25-year-old Reshmi Akter, died on Sunday morning in the intensive care unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The family was on its way to a trade fair at Sea World in Keranihat with relatives and friends when the crash occurred on Oct 23. Nine people, including family members, were travelling in the autorickshaw.

Reshmi was first taken to Parkview Hospital and later transferred to Chattogram Medical, where she remained on life support.

Shafiqul Rahman, a member of Kaliais Union Council and a relative of Delwar, said the family had tried everything to save Reshmi.

Delwar was from Maleyabad village of Satkania Upazila. He worked at a pharmaceutical company and was the second of four brothers and one sister.

Shafiqul said Delwar’s parents were devastated by the loss of their son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Dohazari Highway Police chief Nurul Absar said Delwar and Wasifa died at the scene, while Reshmi succumbed to her injuries 23 days later.

The bus driver fled after the collision, while the autorickshaw driver is receiving treatment, he said.

Asked about the cause of the crash, the officer said the bus was old and its driver’s inexperience and reckless driving may have contributed to the collision.

The crash sparked protests on Oct 23, with locals setting fire to the bus and blocking the highway. They initially prevented Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel from reaching the scene.

Police later cleared the road around 9:30pm that night.

Minhazul Islam, founding coordinator of the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway Six-Lane Implementation Council, said fatal crashes were frequent on the highway and called for the long-promised six-lane expansion.