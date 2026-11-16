Election Commission announces phased schedule for union council polls

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised the number of unions to vote in each phase of the union council elections to be held in 2027.

The decision was taken at the 14th meeting of the commission led by AMM Nasir Uddin at the Nirbachon Bhaban on Monday.

After the meeting, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said that voting will be held in 1,026 unions in 131 Upazilas in the first phase; in 1,130 unions in 129 Upazilas in the second phase; in 1,002 unions in 118 Upazilas in the third phase; 793 unions in 93 Upazilas in the fourth phase, and 356 unions in 37 Upazilas in the fifth and final phase.

According to the previously announced schedule, the first phase of the UP elections will be held on Jan 21, the second on Feb 4, the third on Apr 29, the fourth on May 13 and the fifth on May 27.

Sanaullah said that the elections of the unions that are currently suspended due to legal complications or any other reason, will be held in coordination with the fifth phase if the complications can be resolved.

Asked whether the ongoing unrest or political programmes will have any negative impact on the vote, he said: "The commission does not think that it will have any adverse impact on the election environment. Rather, the commission is expressing hope that once the local government elections begin, it will play a helpful role in maintaining law and order at the field level."

The election commissioner said the EC has decided to hold a dialogue with registered political parties on the model of the national elections to make the UP elections fair and acceptable.

He said this dialogue will be completed with all political parties before Dec 10.

“The parties will be invited for discussions in the order of registration for a total of three days in the latter part of this month or early December. The parties’ opinions and cooperation will be sought on how to conduct the local government elections more smoothly.”

Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Anwarul Islam Sarker, Sanaullah, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed and senior officials of the Election Commission Secretariat attended the meeting.