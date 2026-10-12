Bangladesh to hold UP elections in 5 phases, first begins Jan 21

The Election Commission will hold elections to Union Parishads (union councils) across Bangladesh in five phases, with the first round of voting scheduled for Jan 21, 2027.

The decision was taken at a commission meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Monday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting at noon, Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah said elections to around 4,500 union councils would be held in five phases.

The local government elections will begin with polls in 815 union councils across 80 Upazilas in the first phase.

The Phases

The schedule for the five phases is as follows:

First phase: Jan 21, 2027 — 815 union councils across 80 Upazilas

Second phase: Feb 4, 2027

Third phase: Apr 29, 2027

Fourth phase: May 13, 2027

Fifth phase: May 27, 2027