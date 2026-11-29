Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin hopes candidates will refrain from any form of “foul play” in the upcoming Union Parishad (union council) elections, seeking cooperation from political parties to ensure a fair vote in the polls, which candidates will contest without official party backing.

The Election Commission is committed to holding a fair election and has no political agenda, he said, urging all stakeholders to extend their support.

Nasir Uddin made the remarks in his opening speech at a dialogue with representatives of political parties at the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Sunday morning. Four election commissioners, the EC secretary and party representatives were also present.

Party representatives in attendance included Jatiya Party-JP, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Gono Forum, JSD, BaSaD, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon and Bangladesh National Awami Party, among others.

The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, representing the 11-party alliance, and LDP said they would hold separate talks with the EC later. No representative of the Jatiya Party attended.

“Let no one enter the field with the intention of playing foul. If anyone tries to do so, you should stand with us. We need everyone's cooperation. We are committed to holding a fair election,” the CEC said.

“As this is not a party-based election, no one should have a party-based agenda.”

Referring to the cooperation extended by political parties during the 13th parliamentary election, he said the EC wanted to hold local government elections in a similar peaceful environment.

He said the commission planned to begin the local government election process with Union Parishad polls, as people were being deprived of services.

“We want to start with elections to around 4,500 Union Parishads. The polls will be held in five phases, beginning on Jan 21. We want to make them fair, peaceful and free,” he said.

Although the elections would be non-partisan, candidates backed by political parties and their leaders would still be involved, he added.

The CEC said local government elections would bring various challenges and the commission wanted to address them collectively with political parties.

After the UP polls, elections to city corporations, municipalities, Upazila councils and district councils would follow. The entire process could take around 10 months to a year, he said.

Praising a recent election among tea workers in Moulvibazar, Nasir Uddin said voters had queued up peacefully, with nearly equal participation by men and women.

“If a tea garden association can deliver such an election, why can't we, together with political parties, do the same?” he asked.

He expressed confidence that political parties would continue supporting the commission.

Jatiya Party Also Staying Away

Jatiya Party Secretary General Shamin Haider Patwary confirmed receiving an invitation, but said the party would not attend the dialogue.

He said a discussion involving many parties at once would not be effective, suggesting that separate, one-on-one meetings with the EC would be more productive.

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Ehsanul Mahbub Zubayer said the 11-party alliance had requested a joint meeting with the commission and would attend if the EC scheduled one.