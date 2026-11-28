Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has paid tribute by laying flowers at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

According to Pakistan’s state news agency the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), he visited the mausoleum in Karachi, known as “Mazar-e-Quaid” on Friday, accompanied by a six-member parliamentary delegation.

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka also shared photographs on its Facebook page showing the speaker laying a floral wreath at Jinnah’s tomb.

As per the images and details released by the APP, the speaker and his delegation recited prayers after laying the wreath.

During the visit, they also toured the mausoleum’s museum, which houses various artifacts and memorabilia related to Jinnah’s life, his political movements, and the history of the founding of Pakistan.

Jinnah, a leader of the movement for Pakistan’s independence, served as the country’s first governor-general. Following the Partition in 1947 and the creation of Pakistan, East Bengal became a part of the new nation.

On Mar 21, 1948, at a public meeting held at the Racecourse Ground in Dhaka, Jinnah declared that Urdu should be the sole state language of Pakistan.

He reiterated this stance in a subsequent speech delivered on Mar 24 at Dhaka University’s Curzon Hall. This position sparked strong opposition, fuelling the Bengali Language Movement, and a sequence of events that eventually led to the emergence of an independent Bangladesh through the Liberation War in 1971.

Following the visit to the mausoleum, Speaker Hafiz visited the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, where he was welcomed by the Assembly’s Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah.

A statement by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh said a meeting between the two speakers covered the strengthening of parliamentary ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, enhancing cooperation between their respective legislatures, and discussing different matters of mutual interest.

At the invitation of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Speaker Hafiz Ahmed left for Islamabad on Nov 23.

The National Assembly of Pakistan has described this visit as the first official trip to Pakistan by a speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament. As part of the itinerary, the delegation participated in various programmes across Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.