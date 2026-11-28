Rangpur Mahanagar Nagorik Committee has called a half-day hartal on Monday, demanding the removal of prepaid electricity meters.

Set for 6am to noon, the protest pushes four demands: a return to postpaid meters, affordable and uninterrupted power supply, a white paper on corruption in the power sector, and an end to privatisation, according to the committee's Member Secretary Palash Kanti Nag.

He said the protest was for all electricity consumers, not any particular party or group.

Organisers have held public meetings, distributed leaflets, staged street rallies, put up posters and used loudspeakers to mobilise support, Palash said.

He alleged that prepaid meters cost two to three times more than postpaid ones.

He described the system as “a trap introduced under the ousted Awami League government” and accused the current authorities of backing profiteers while ignoring millions of consumers.

Electricity Consumers Forum Rangpur district Member Secretary Ahsanul Arefin Titu said residents were struggling with load-shedding, inflated bills and prepaid meters.

The forum had earlier announced a half-day hartal for Nov 30 on Oct 18.