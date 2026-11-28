For more than two decades, Mushfiqur Rahim was the man Bangladesh could turn to when a Test innings needed rescuing, a partnership needed building or a record was within reach.

Now, with his decision to retire after the home series against England, his 21-year international career is drawing to a close, leaving behind a record book few can hope to match.

He finished with 108 Tests, 7,062 runs at an average of 38.8, 14 centuries and three double-centuries. Across international cricket, he made 484 appearances, scored 16,357 runs and effected 101 stumpings.

Record-breaking Test Career

Mushfiqur’s 108 Tests put him ahead of Mominul Haque (84). His 7,062 runs dwarf Mominul’s 5,312, while his 14 centuries are one more than Mominul’s 13.

He became Bangladesh’s first Test double-centurion in Galle in 2013, scoring exactly 200 against Sri Lanka.

His three double-centuries are a national record. He is also the only wicketkeeper-batter in Test history to score more than one, joining a select group of nine wicketkeepers to have reached the landmark.

His consistency extended beyond home conditions. In 62 Tests in Bangladesh, he scored 4,098 runs at 39.78, with eight centuries and 19 fifties. In 46 away Tests, he added 2,951 at 37.52, including six centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Captain at Historic Moments

Mushfiqur led Bangladesh in a record 34 Tests, winning seven and drawing nine. His defeat rate was the lowest among Bangladesh captains who led in more than one match.

Under his leadership, Bangladesh secured their first Test win over England in 2016, beat Australia at home the following year and defeated Sri Lanka in their 100th Test in March 2017.

In November 2025, he marked his 100th Test against Ireland with a century, becoming the 11th player in history to score a hundred in his centenary match.

His career spanned 21 years and 177 days, the 14th longest in Test history.

Among players who made their debuts this century, only Zimbabweans Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer had longer careers. He also played 28 Tests as both captain and wicketkeeper, behind only India’s MS Dhoni (60).

Records behind the Stumps and at Mirpur

Mushfiqur conceded no byes during India’s 687 for 6 declared in Hyderabad in 2017, one of the highest Test totals made without a bye.

Litton Das matched the feat during New Zealand’s 715-run innings in Hamilton in 2019. Mushfiqur’s 101 international stumpings rank third, behind Dhoni’s 195 and Kumar Sangakkara’s 139.

Mirpur was another prolific venue. He scored 2,107 Test runs there in 53 innings across 29 matches, including five centuries.

Only eight other players have scored more than 2,000 Test runs at a single ground. His 5,252 international runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium are also the most by any player at a single venue, ahead of Shakib Al Hasan (4,786), Tamim Iqbal (4,529) and Mahmudullah (3,597).

Partnerships that Made History

Mushfiqur’s 16,357 international runs make him Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer. Tamim Iqbal (15,192) is the only other Bangladeshi past 15,000.

Mushfiqur’s 23 international centuries rank second to Tamim’s 25. His 484 appearances are also a national record, ahead of Shakib (447) and Mahmudullah (430).

His 359-run fifth-wicket stand with Shakib against New Zealand in Wellington in 2017 remains Bangladesh’s highest Test partnership. Together, they scored 2,863 runs in 70 Test innings, another national record.

The only other Bangladesh Test stand above 300 was Tamim and Imrul Kayes’s 312 against Pakistan in Khulna in 2015.

Mushfiqur made 36 century partnerships with 13 different partners in Tests, ahead of Mominul’s 24 with 11 and Shakib’s 19 with 13.

His eight century stands with Litton are a national record; he also shared six with Mominul and five with Shakib.

Across all formats, Mushfiqur and Shakib scored 7,106 runs in 201 innings between 2006 and 2024, the highest aggregate by a Bangladesh pair.

They are among only six pairs in world cricket to have batted together in at least 200 innings across the three formats. No other Bangladesh pair has reached 4,500 runs.