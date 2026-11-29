Speaker of the National Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has returned home to Bangladesh after a six-day official visit to Pakistan.

He arrived in Dhaka at 4:20am on Sunday, according to a press statement issued by the Parliament Secretariat.

Hafiz left Dhaka for Islamabad at 1:40pm on Nov 23 at the invitation of the speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly.

The parliamentary delegation accompanying the speaker included MPs Nasser Rahman, Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, Humam Quader Chowdhury, Muhammad Nazibur Rahman and Nilufer Chowdhury.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Wasif, Parliament Secretariat Additional Secretary Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun and senior officials of the Secretariat were present at the airport to receive the speaker upon his return.