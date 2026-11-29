A Jubo League activist has been killed in a clash between the leaders and activists of BNP and Awami League, whose activities have been banned, near the toll plaza at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge in Shariatpur.

The clash took place early on Sunday at Jomaddar Intersection on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, said Mohiuddin Miraj, additional superintendent of police (Naria Circle).

The deceased, Ibrahim Sipahi, 30, was the son of Hafiz Uddin Sipahi of Sonamukhi area in Shariatpur Sadar.

Witnesses and local residents said leaders and activists of the banned Awami League blocked the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway around 5am on Sunday as part of the party’s “lockdown programme”, carrying oars, bamboo poles and makeshift weapons.

They set tyres on fire on the highway and staged protests, chanting various slogans. The blockade disrupted traffic on the expressway.

At one point, clashes broke out between the Awami League activists and BNP leaders and activists who had taken up positions near the Padma Bridge toll plaza to resist the programme.

During the running battles between the two sides, more than 500 crude bombs were detonated. Several bus counters, along with Food Express Restaurant and Padma Food Valley Restaurant, were set on fire. At least 25 motorcycles were torched. A pavilion set up by the BNP was vandalised and set ablaze.

Ibrahim Sipahi was shot dead during the clash, which lasted around an hour. At least 20 people were injured.

At one stage, BNP activists moved to safer locations. Later, the protesters also left the road in the presence of law enforcing personnel.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mohiuddin Miraj said the protesters had blocked the road in the morning, detonated crude bombs, vandalised vehicles and set fire to property.

“Police kept calm and tried to keep the situation under control. The situation is now under police control. Traffic movement on the Padma Bridge remains normal,” he said.