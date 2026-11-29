Traffic on the Padma Bridge has been disrupted after a BNP camp was set on fire at the Zajira Roundabout in Shariatpur amid a lockdown programme called by the Awami League, which has had its activities banned.

This led to long tailbacks of vehicles at the Mawa Toll Plaza in Munshiganj on the northern end of the Padma Bridge since early on Sunday morning, with the queue stretching onto the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

Abu Saad Niloy, the executive engineer in charge of the Padma Bridge, said that although traffic on the Padma Bridge was closed for 40 minutes from 6:30am to 7:10am, the crossing is now open once more.

He said, “The Mawa Toll Plaza was temporarily closed at the request of the law enforcing agencies so there would be no problems on the other side of the bridge.”

According to local sources, Awami League leaders and activists took up positions at the Zajira Roundabout in the morning as part of the lockdown called by the Awami League. A fire then broke out at a BNP camp there. Later, traffic was brought to a halt by a blockade on the bridge.