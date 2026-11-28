BNP, Awami League activists clash at Madhumati Bridge as police intervene

The Madhumati Bridge became a flashpoint in the evening as activists of the Awami League and BNP clashed near its toll plaza in Bagerhat’s Mollahat Upazila.

Police fired blank shots and lobbed tear gas to bring the situation under control on Saturday.

The violence erupted around 7pm, Superintendent of Police Md Jamirul Islam said.

Witnesses said Awami League, which is banned from political activities, and affiliated organisation activists marched from Gopalganj’s Ghonapara towards Mollahat after dusk.

Local BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami activists gathered on the opposite bank of the Madhumati River, carrying sticks.

The groups chased each other and hurled bricks and stones, leaving several people injured.

Traffic on the Khulna-Mawa Highway remained halted for nearly an hour. Shopkeepers near the bridge shut their businesses in panic.

Tensions persisted in Mollahat, where police, SRB and Ansar personnel were deployed to prevent further violence.

“The situation is now normal,” the police superintendent said.