At least 20 people have been injured, four by pellet gunfire, when residents of two villages clashed after a march by Awami League, banned from political activities, and its affiliates in Gopalganj.

The clash erupted beside Gopalganj Cricket Stadium around 6pm on Monday, involving residents of Charmanikdah and Ghosherchar villages. Ten shops were vandalised and hand bombs exploded.

Intern doctor Naim Ferdous at Gopalganj Medical College Hospital said four people had pellet injury marks and were sent for X-rays.

The injured were Pranta Molla, 20, his brother Rakib Molla, 22, Sahabul Molla, 35, and Amin Molla, 20, all from Charmanikdah.

Another known only as Taslim, 28, from the same village, and Samiul Khan from Panchuria received treatment at Gopalganj General Hospital. The others were not immediately identified.

Witnesses said the Awami League and its affiliates brought out a procession from Launch Ghat in the afternoon. During the march, several youths from Charmanikdah beat a young man from Ghosherchar.

Residents then chased each other and clashed with weapons near the stadium. Gunfire and hand bombs were reported, while 10 shops at Ful Market were vandalised.

Tamim Molla of Ful Ghor and Ityadi Ful Ghor said the clash began over who would stand at the front of the procession.

Police provided no comment. Sadar Police Station Investigation Inspector Sirajul Islam said he heard the two sides had settled the matter. No complaint had been filed.