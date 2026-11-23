Banks with government stakes need PM nod to appoint chairpersons

The government has made the prime minister’s approval mandatory for appointing chairpersons to state-owned banks and financial institutions, as well as private banks and financial institutions in which it holds shares.

The requirement is part of a new policy issued by the finance ministry’s Financial Institutions Division.

Serving secretaries and officials of equivalent rank are barred from becoming chairpersons or directors.

Under the 2026 policy, the prime minister must approve chairperson appointments and reappointments on a selection committee’s recommendation.

Directors require the finance minister’s approval. Bangladesh Bank’s approval is also required for state-owned commercial banks and private banks with government shares.

Candidates must be aged 45 to 75 and have 10 years’ administrative, management or professional experience. The age limit may be relaxed for exceptional expertise.

The government holds shares in state-owned commercial and specialised banks, and private lender IFIC Bank. The premier’s approval will be needed to appoint IFIC’s chairperson.

Who Cannot Be Appointed

Foreign or dual citizens, people with criminal, fraud, corruption or financial offence records, those convicted by courts, and people penalised by financial regulators are disqualified.

Loan defaulters listed by the Credit Information Bureau for their own or associated entities’ debts are barred, as are wilful defaulters for five years after removal from the list.

People linked to liquidated or de-licensed organisations, unable to prove tax payments, mentally unsound or bankrupt are also ineligible.

Board Composition and Selection

Boards must include an accountant, a legal expert and a banker. Independent directors will be appointed where required by law.

A person cannot serve on multiple bank or financial institution boards. Former senior executives, auditors, legal advisers, consultants and employees are barred for five years. The restriction covers companies whose directors control over 20 percent of the institution’s voting rights.

A six-member committee led by the division secretary will vet candidates’ qualifications, finances and integrity, reviewing intelligence and CIB reports.

Previous performance will be considered for reappointments.

Terms will be up to three years, with no more than two consecutive terms. Earlier policies have been repealed; existing appointees will serve their remaining terms under the new rules.