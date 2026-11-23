China-Myanmar-Bangladesh corridor could open ‘new wave’ of cooperation, says power secretary

Power Secretary Mirana Mahrukh has said a proposed economic corridor connecting China, Myanmar and Bangladesh could usher in a “new wave” of cooperation between Dhaka and Beijing.

She made the remarks on Monday at an event marking the 10th anniversary of Bangladesh joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at InterContinental Dhaka.

Organised by the Chinese Embassy, the event was themed “Towards a Dream Along the Silk Road: Building a Win-Win Future”.

The proposed corridor, which would link Bangladesh to China through Myanmar, could strengthen regional trade and physical connectivity, she said.

“This was discussed during the prime minister’s visit to Beijing, and it is something we wish to pursue. We hope this could spark a new wave in Bangladesh-China cooperation.”

Highlighting the progress of bilateral cooperation over the past decade, she said Bangladesh attaches great importance to regional connectivity, which remains essential during both crises and periods of prosperity.

A Blue Paper detailing BRI-related cooperation initiatives undertaken in Bangladesh since 2016 was unveiled at the event.

Discussions highlighted the need to expand cooperation beyond infrastructure to include technology transfer, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, industrialisation, and local capacity development.

Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Liu Yuyin said future cooperation would follow a “Chinese technology and Bangladeshi production” model, creating opportunities for Bangladeshi jute, leather and agricultural products in China's market of more than 1.4 billion people.

He stressed the importance of joint efforts in green and low-carbon transition, AI, and information and communications technology.