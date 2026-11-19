Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh, Cooper's third publicly reported visit to Saudi Arabia since hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reignited in July.

The two discussed bilateral relations, particularly regarding military affairs, as well as regional developments, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

Cooper also met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, SPA said. They discussed defence cooperation and ways to achieve security, stability and peace in the region, SPA reported separately.

Saudi Arabia, a longstanding US security partner, has faced escalating tensions with the Houthis since July, when the wider conflict in the Middle East spilled over into Yemen, prompting Riyadh to seek defensive and offensive support from allies.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure while advancing along Yemen's Red Sea coast towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, threatening a key shipping route and Saudi oil exports.

In September, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the crown prince had sought military assistance from US President Donald Trump to help fight the Houthis.

Trump did not agree to US strikes against the group, but Washington told Riyadh it would provide intelligence-sharing and targeting assistance, the sources said.