Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing inspects an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony ahead of his meeting with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct 8, 2026. Azneal Ishak/Pool via REUTERS

Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing inspects an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony ahead of his meeting with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Oct 8, 2026. Azneal Ishak/Pool via REUTERS

Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday his administration is reconsidering the country's relationship with Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN but would continue discussions with its members.

The former junta chief turned president, whose coup against an elected civilian government in 2021 triggered a nationwide civil war, also told parliament he plans to hold a peace conference in February, with the aim of ending fighting within his five-year term.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported on Thursday that the conference will be held in February 2028.

The position of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which met this week without including Myanmar, appeared to disappoint Min Aung Hlaing, who has been pushing for re-engagement with the bloc.

ASEAN leaders said in a statement on Sunday that they may consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation within the group if the country makes progress on their longstanding plan to resolve its crisis.

"They are imposing such pressure only on our country," Min Aung Hlaing said.

"There was never pressure placed on or indignity shown toward an ASEAN member before. But with Myanmar, they are doing that."

Since he became president in April following a widely criticised election dominated by an army-backed party, Min Aung Hlaing has made visits to several ASEAN member countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. Nearly half the bloc's 11 members have stepped up bilateral engagement since the election.

"For Myanmar and ASEAN to resume normal relations, we will take into consideration Myanmar's stance and the intentions of ASEAN member countries. We will continue to discuss with ASEAN member countries," he said.

The foreign ministry of the Philippines, the current ASEAN chair, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Min Aung Hlaing's remarks.

Five-Point Consensus Peace Plan

At their annual summit held in Manila, ASEAN leaders said they had agreed to pursue a "calibrated engagement" through a "phased and progress-based" approach, if Myanmar makes "sustained and concrete" progress on the bloc's proposed plan, known as the five-point consensus.

The five-point consensus, adopted soon after the 2021 coup, calls for an immediate end to violence there and for the launch of constructive dialogue among all parties, while also offering ASEAN mediation and humanitarian assistance.

But fighting has raged on in Myanmar, where the military is locked in conflict against an array of armed groups. More than 100,000 people have died and millions have been displaced.

Despite calls for calm, the Myanmar military has stepped up a deadly bombing campaign in parts of the country, including multiple airstrikes that have killed large numbers of civilians.

Min Aung Hlaing offered few details about his proposed peace conference, which would be the first since he became president. Previous peace talk efforts have produced limited results.