Walking the right way: How posture, steps and shoes matter

It is more and more common to see people of all ages heading to Dhaka’s Ramna Park for regular exercise.

It is more and more common to see people of all ages heading to Dhaka’s Ramna Park for regular exercise.

Walking may seem like one of the simplest forms of exercise, but the way people carry themselves, place their feet and choose their shoes can make a difference to their comfort and risk of injury.

A few adjustments to walking posture and technique can help people move more efficiently while reducing unnecessary strain on their joints, according to health experts cited by Health.com.

Keep Your Posture in Check

Good walking posture does not mean keeping the body rigid. Instead, it involves maintaining the natural curves of the neck and back while keeping the body properly aligned.

Fitness experts recommend:

Standing tall, with your head up and eyes looking ahead.

Keeping your shoulders relaxed, back and down.

Letting your arms swing naturally at your sides.

Keeping your abdominal muscles engaged and your pelvis in a neutral position.

Maintaining this alignment can also help you breathe and move more efficiently.

Get Your Foot Placement Right

A natural walking step begins with the heel touching the ground, followed by the ball of the foot and then the toes. This rolling motion helps distribute the impact across the lower body.

Avoid taking unnecessarily long strides. Shorter, more frequent steps may place less stress on your joints. A cadence of around 100 steps per minute can also count as moderate-intensity activity for adults.

Choose Comfortable Shoes

Lightweight walking or running shoes with a cushioned heel can support your gait. However, shoes that provide excessive support may encourage your feet to roll outwards, a movement known as supination.

Stay Alert and Build Up Gradually

Watch out for uneven surfaces, potholes and curbs, particularly in low light. If you are returning to exercise after a sedentary period, start slowly and set realistic goals.

Above all, pay attention to how your body feels. Even a low-impact activity like walking requires a pace and routine that suit your fitness level.