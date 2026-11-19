The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) says it has deployed 96 BGB platoons in seven districts across the country to control the law-and-order situation and ensure public safety.

In a media statement on Thursday morning, the BGB said: "A total of 96 BGB platoons have been deployed in the Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh and Faridpur districts to control the overall state of law and order in the country, ensure public safety and deal with any kind of unwanted situation."

Among them, 23 platoons of BGB members are deployed in the Dhaka District, 15 platoons in Chattogram, six platoons in Narayanganj, 15 platoons in Gazipur, 27 platoons in Gopalganj, two platoons in Mymensingh, and three platoons in Faridpur.

In addition, five platoons of BGB personnel are on alert for deployment.

The BGB members deployed under the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs are performing their duties in coordination with the concerned district administrations and other law enforcers, the notice said.

In addition to strengthening security and surveillance in important establishments, industrial areas and other important locations in the concerned districts, BGB members are working to prevent any kind of unrest, violence and activities that threaten public safety.

The notice said that tech-based surveillance is continuing from BGB Headquarters to closely monitor and coordinate the situation at the field level, and live footage obtained through drones, body cameras and improvised devices is being scrutinised around the clock.

"In addition to regular duties at the border, these assigned duties are being carried out with the utmost professionalism, discipline and patience in the concerned districts," the statement said.