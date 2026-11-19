An infant is among five people burnt in a gas fire at a house in Dhaka's Kathalbagan.

The blaze broke out on Thursday morning, a Fire Service statement said.

The fire started on the fourth floor of a 10-storey residential building called “Kanchan Tower” due to a gas leak, it said. Two units from Mohammadpur Fire Station were dispatched to the scene around 8:30am and were able to bring the flames under control within 15 minutes.

The burnt victims have been identified as Saba, 30, RS Rahman, 18 months, Abdur Rahman, 29, Sanjida, 20, and Shamsun Nahar, 50. Saba, RS Rahman, and Abdur are members of the same family. Shamsun and her daughter Sanjida lived as sublet tenants in the residence.

National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Resident Doctor Sultan Mahmud Shikder said that Saba had burns on 100 percent of her body, and RS Rahman on 57 percent.

Shamsun Nahar had burns on 40 percent of her body, Sanjida 37 percent and Abdur 6 percent. All three suffered damage to their airways.

Sumon, a neighbour who brought the injured to the hospital, said that the stove was left on overnight because there was no gas. The blast occurred as soon as the fire was lit in the morning.