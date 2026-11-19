Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has detained actress Jyotika Jyoti from her home in Dhaka’s Uttara.

Police went to her home on Wednesday night, and she went live on Facebook for a long time with officers waiting at her door. They took her away in the early hours of Thursday.

Turag Police chief Mostafizur Rahman, whose jurisdiction covers her home, said she was taken to the DB office on Minto Road for questioning.

Jyoti had gone live around 2am, with police at her door, and was seen arguing with them for a long time.

She asked what the allegations against her were and whether there was any arrest warrant.

“If needed, I will come to your office in the morning, but not now,” she told them.

As officers pushed at her door, she said in the live video: “You have no right to break my door. This will turn out very badly.”

She later asked police not to handcuff her.

Her live videos could no longer be found on her verified Facebook page after the detention.

Jyoti was politically active in the Awami League, seeking its nomination for the Mymensingh-3 by-election in 2016 and the 11th parliamentary polls.

Near the end of the Awami League government, she was appointed director of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on a two-year contract on May 14.

The appointment was cancelled in September after the August changeover.

She was also admin of “Alo Asbei”, a widely discussed group of artists and cultural workers.