Government cancels contracts of MDs of Sonali, Janata, Rupali banks

The government has terminated the remaining contractual terms of the managing directors of Rupali Bank, Janata Bank and Sonali Bank.

The Financial Institutions Division has issued separate letters recommending the cancellation of the appointments of Kazi Md Wahidul Islam of Rupali Bank, Mazibur Rahman of Janata Bank, and Shawkat Ali Khan of Sonali Bank.

The three officials took charge of their respective banks near the end of 2024.

In a letter sent to Janata Bank Chairman Fazlur Rahman on Monday, the Financial Institutions Division recommended and consented to the cancellation of the remaining term of Mazibur’s contract.

“I have received the letter. Mazibur Rahman’s appointment as MD has been cancelled,” Fazlur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Mazibur, who was serving as Janata Bank’s deputy managing director, was appointed managing director in November 2024, following the change of government during the July Uprising.

In a letter to Rupali Bank Chairman Nazrul Huda, the Financial Institutions Division recommended cancelling the remaining term of Managing Director and CEO Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, who was appointed in December 2024 after serving as a deputy managing director of Sonali Bank.

The division also cancelled the remaining term of Shawkat’s contractual appointment as managing director of Sonali Bank.

He was appointed to a three-year term on Oct 30, 2024, after serving as managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Earlier, the government cancelled the remaining terms of the managing directors of BASIC Bank and Agrani Bank. Both banks have since been operating under acting managing directors.

With the latest decisions, the managing director positions at five state-owned commercial banks have become vacant.