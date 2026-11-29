Leaders and activists of the Awami League have blocked the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at Tekerhat Bazar in Rajoir Upazila of Madaripur, as part of the party's "lockdown programme", despite its activities being banned.

From early Sunday morning, Awami League leaders and activists took positions on the road at Tekerhat, known as the gateway to southern Bangladesh, carrying makeshift weapons. They staged protests by setting fire to tyres on the highway.

Although police personnel were present at the scene, they were not seen taking any steps to remove the protesters from the highway.

Rajoir Police Station chief Aminul Islam said, "After receiving news of the protest, a police team, including myself, arrived at the scene. We urged the protesters to refrain from arson and violence and to carry out their protest peacefully."

Meanwhile, several goods-laden vehicles were stranded on both sides of the highway due to the blockade.

However, no passenger buses left Barishal for Dhaka after news of the blockade emerged.

Palash Howlader, an official of Barishal-based Sakura Paribahan, said no buses had left for Dhaka since morning. However, bus services on other routes remained normal.