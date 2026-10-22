Man beaten to death after burqa-wearing attackers hurl crude bombs in Madaripur

Burqa-clad attackers have struck a market in Madaripur’s Kalkini Upazila with crude bombs before attacking two brothers with sharp weapons, triggering a chase by locals that has left one man dead.

The attack took place around 9:30am on Thursday at Kaliganj Bazar, where the brothers, Mohsin, identified with a single name, and Zahir Chowkidar, were sitting at Hanif Howlader’s tea stall with former Alinagar Union chairman Hafizur Rahman Milon Sardar, police and witnesses said.

Locals chased the attackers and beat Taizul Sardar, 22, and Al Amin Sardar, according to police.

Taizul later died while receiving treatment. At least three other people were injured in the incident.

The injured were taken to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex and Madaripur District Hospital.

The two brothers, who sustained serious injuries, were later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Police said he had several cases against Taizul, including a murder case.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jahangir Alam said the attack may have stemmed from a dispute over local dominance.

Police were investigating the incident and would take legal action, he said.

Taizul’s body has been kept at the district hospital morgue for postmortem.

Police have been deployed in the area amid tension following the incident.