October 22, 2026

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Two Japanese climbers missing on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

They went missing on Gangapurna West, a 7,140-metre peak in Nepal’s Manang district, with no contact made since Oct 15

Two Japanese climbers missing on a Himalayan peak in Nepal
Climbers walk towards their helicopter (not seen) after their Mount Everest expeditions were cancelled in Solukhumbu district Apr 27, 2014. REUTERS/Phurba Tenjing Sherpa

Reuters

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM

Two Japanese climbers have been missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak, Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, said on Thursday.

● The climbers were attempting Gangapurna West peak, which is 7.14km (23,425 ft) high and is located in Manang

● Helicopter rescuers have found no sign of the pair apart from what appeared to be their bag near the summit

● The climbers were at about 7.1km (23,293 ft) when officials last had contact with them a week ago

● Authorities are discussing whether to conduct another rescue operation on Friday

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