Two Japanese climbers missing on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM
Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM
Two Japanese climbers have been missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak, Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, said on Thursday.
● The climbers were attempting Gangapurna West peak, which is 7.14km (23,425 ft) high and is located in Manang
● Helicopter rescuers have found no sign of the pair apart from what appeared to be their bag near the summit
● The climbers were at about 7.1km (23,293 ft) when officials last had contact with them a week ago
● Authorities are discussing whether to conduct another rescue operation on Friday