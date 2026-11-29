The police have officially arrested Sayla Farzana, the wife of former police Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, and her two brothers in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam, chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com: "Sayla Farzana, the wife of former police Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, has been officially arrested in an Anti-Terrorism Act case at the Airport Police Station. Her two brothers have also been arrested in the same case."

Police detectives arrested the three of them in raids in the Mirpur DOHS and Rakin City areas of Dhaka early on Sunday morning.

The Anti-Corruption Commission had previously filed a case against Sayla, said Shafiqul.

Amid the ongoing corruption investigation, the court ordered the freezing of 83 bank accounts in the names of four people, including former additional inspector general of police Monirul and his wife Sayla, a former additional secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, on Oct 15 last year.

The accounts hold Tk 195.37 million.

The two other blocked bank accounts belonged to Monirul's brother-in-law, businessman Rezaul Alam Shahin, and his wife Sanjida Khan Tumpa.

Monirul joined the police in the 15th Bangladesh Civil Service batch, then became the deputy commissioner (intelligence) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in 2009. Under his leadership, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTTC) of DMP was launched in 2016. Monirul became the head of the SB in March 2021.

After the July Uprising, he was attached to Police Headquarters on Aug 13, 2024. Later that same day, another order sent him into compulsory retirement.

That same day, Sayla was confronted at her office by a group of agitated officials at the Ministry of Public Administration. When they locked her in her room, her superiors sent her home under police guard.

Sayla was also recruited in the 15th BCS and completed 25 years of service on Feb 20, 2025. That day she was sent into compulsory retirement in the “public interest”.

Section 45 of the Government Services Act-2018 states that after the completion of 25 years of service of a government employee, the government can retire them from service at any time “if it deems it necessary in the public interest” without providing any reason.