Full medical tests begin for Malaysia-bound Bangladeshi workers

Bangladeshi workers seeking jobs in Malaysia have begun undergoing full medical examinations at approved centres.

Citing Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, the ministry announced the rollout on Monday, having previously set an Oct 31 start date without explaining the delay.

"It remains unclear why screenings did not kick off after the earlier announcement," a ministry official told bdnews24.com.

"However, full-scale testing is now under way across 51 medical centres authorised under Malaysia's Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS)."

Since the Malaysian government grants final approval to Bangladeshi facilities, the official assured that workers tested at any centre later dropped from the list would face no complications.

Under the Oct 28 guidelines, facilities may be added or removed based on compliance and capacity, while the screening fee has been fixed at Tk 8,000.

The ministry barred unapproved centres or recruiting agencies from conducting tests without official clearance, instructing agencies seeking Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) clearance to submit relevant documents and Visa with Reference (VDR) papers to authorised centres until further notice.

Authorities warned that violating facilities face closure, while errant recruiting agencies risk suspension of overseas hiring operations and cancellation of approval.

Workers were also urged to report illegal or unauthorised screenings with dates, locations, names, and evidence to secretary@probashi.gov.bd.

The update follows Thursday's announcement launching recruitment to send 10,000 Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia at zero migration cost under state management.

Final selection is under way for 112 male workers at DHL Supply Chain (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in the first phase, with Malaysian authorities agreeing to enlist 338 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies.