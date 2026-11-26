Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 109 platoons in seven districts, including Gopalganj and Dhaka, to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

Fifty-six platoons, more than half, are deployed in Gopalganj alone, according to a statement from BGB Headquarters on Thursday.

It said that BGB personnel have also been deployed in Narayanganj, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar to deal with any kind of “unwanted situation”.

Eighteen platoons are deployed in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka, 18 in Gazipur, seven in Narayanganj, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka and one in Cox's Bazar.

The statement said that four more platoons of BGB personnel have been kept at the ready for deployment.

There are usually 20 to 30 BGB members per platoon.

The statement said, "BGB members deployed under instructions from the home ministry are performing their duties in coordination with the relevant district administration and other law-enforcing agencies.

“In addition to strengthening security and surveillance at important installations, industrial areas and other key locations in the concerned districts, BGB personnel are working hard to prevent any kind of unrest, violence and any other activity that threatens public safety.

It said, “Tech-based surveillance is continuing from the monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to closely monitor and coordinate the situation at the field level. For this purpose, live footage obtained through drones, body cameras and other modern technologies is being monitored around the clock."

The statement also added that BGB personnel are performing their duties with the utmost professionalism, discipline and patience to maintain internal law and order in the country, in addition to performing their regular duties at the border.