Police fire stun grenades as Gazipur workers try to block highway

Police have fired stun grenades to disperse garment workers attempting to block the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Gazipur amid unrest over minimum wages.

Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Md Amjad Hossain said the demonstrators tried to stage the blockade near Bhogra Bypass around 8:45am on Thursday.

According to police and witnesses, workers marched to the bypass and attempted to halt traffic before law enforcers swiftly moved in with sound grenades to clear the thoroughfare.

Traffic on the highway was briefly disrupted during the standoff, though traffic movement has since returned to normal.

Following the unrest, authorities at several factories in Konabari, Palli Bidyut, and surrounding areas declared a holiday for Thursday.

In addition, a three-day closure has been announced at multiple plants in Bagher Bazar and Bhabanipur under Sadar Upazila, as well as Gargaria Masterbari, Bairagir Chala, and Kewa in Sreepur Upazila.

Law-enforcing personnel remain stationed on high alert at key points along the Dhaka-Tangail Highway to prevent any sudden deterioration in law and order.

Superintendent Amjad said police are working round the clock to maintain stability and keep production running smoothly across the district's industrial belt.