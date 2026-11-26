A person walks next to Nvidia logo outside the company's headquarters after it said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, in Santa Clara, California, US, Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS

A person walks next to Nvidia logo outside the company's headquarters after it said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, in Santa Clara, California, US, Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS

S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday, saying the departure and subsequent reinstatement of its CEO had exposed weaknesses in the chipmaker's management and board oversight.

"We believe the long tenure of certain board ‌members may have compromised their independence. The company's corporate governance practices may also not have kept pace with Nvidia's rapid growth and its role as a critical global technology enabler," the ratings agency said.

The move comes amid a turbulent period for Nvidia's leadership. The company's board reinstated CEO Jensen Huang earlier this week, days after he resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs with his direct reports as well as a Chinese businesswoman alleged by US intelligence to be Beijing's spy.

Critics and lawmakers slammed the reinstatement, questioning the independence of the board, whose newly elected chair had told investors last week Nvidia would not rehire Huang as CEO because his personal behavior was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct.

Reinstating Huang on Monday, Nvidia omitted any mention of his affairs, saying instead the move was "based on US government input," even as an independent board committee continued its investigation into reports involving him and a suspected foreign intelligence effort.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the US Justice Department did not conduct a formal investigation into Huang before US President Donald Trump pushed for his return as CEO, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Instead, it concluded that there was no evidence he had broken any laws based on ongoing investigations into two Nvidia clients, Super Micro and Megaspeed International, which are suspected of smuggling advanced microchips to China. That determination is subject to change as the probes continue.

No Evidence Yet That Alice Huang Is A Spy

Investors were largely unruffled by the S&P move, which comes with Nvidia shares down 38percent since Oct 6. Nvidia closed down nearly 4percent on Wednesday, retracing some declines after the Nasdaq 100 index briefly flirted with a 20 percent decline from its recent high.

The cost of insurance against tech companies defaulting on debts has jumped sharply in recent weeks, but the five-year CDS spread for Nvidia was little changed.

Nvidia currently has an 'AA' ‌rating from S&P, which indicates a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments. The highest rating is 'AAA'.

The agency said it could downgrade Nvidia within the next 90 days, but expects any potential downgrade to be limited to one notch, unless investigations and other disclosures harm the company's reputation or future business prospects.

Meanwhile, Moody's said on Wednesday that bringing back Huang eases near-term uncertainty around Nvidia's business execution and eliminates execution risk associated with appointing a new leader for the chipmaker.

The agency said Nvidia's Aa1 rating and stable outlook remain unaffected, but added that governance and regulatory uncertainty persists.

Nvidia has played a key role in financing the AI boom, bankrolling AI startups, cloud firms and data-center projects, which in turn spend much of that capital on Nvidia's own GPUs and other AI chips.

The complex financing arrangements have increased Nvidia's exposure to a potential downturn, analysts said.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that US officials found no evidence that tech executive Alice Huang was directed by Beijing to spy on Jensen Huang, citing people familiar with a classified briefing.

Officials from the CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency briefed staff from congressional intelligence committees and chamber leaders, the Journal reported.

The officials said Alice Huang contacted China's spy agency during the affair but found no indication that she provided significant intelligence, the Journal reported.

Nvidia and the agencies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The report said current evidence suggests Alice Huang and Jensen Huang may have had an amorous relationship, but it was not a coordinated play by China, and that new information could change that assessment.

The briefing also noted that Kang Wei, described to the Journal as Alice Huang's husband by people who know them, was an asset for China's Ministry of State Security who remained in frequent contact with the intelligence service.