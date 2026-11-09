‘I was unfaithful to my wife’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is pictured with a woman identified by a Reuters source as Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, in this photograph released on Jun 7, 2024. Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is pictured with a woman identified by a Reuters source as Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan, in this photograph released on Jun 7, 2024. Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confessed to being unfaithful to his wife, acknowledging that his actions hurt his family and left him with apologies to make to his employees, NDTV reports.

The admission comes as the chipmaker's board investigates reports that he was targeted in an alleged Chinese intelligence operation involving a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship.

In an email to employees titled "A message to our company", Huang took responsibility for the affair and said there was no excuse for his conduct.

"I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” NDTV quoted him as writing.

Huang said his family had stood by him throughout his life and deserved his honesty and loyalty. He expressed hope that they would heal and that he could regain their trust over time.

The confession, reported by Axios and cited by NDTV, came days after The New York Times published an account of an alleged Chinese espionage operation targeting the Nvidia chief.

The Oct 29 report identified the woman as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese national and senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. She was allegedly close to Huang and is suspected by US intelligence agencies of working as an asset for Beijing.

According to The New York Times, Alice Huang allegedly passed advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips and intelligence to China. The report said US intelligence agencies had identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Huang also addressed the implications of the reports for Nvidia, telling employees, board members, business partners and shareholders that he had fallen short of his responsibilities as chief executive.

"Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence," he wrote.

He said the company's board had launched an independent investigation and pledged to cooperate fully.

Huang also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Nvidia and supporting US national security, while stressing that his family bore no responsibility for his actions and should be allowed privacy.

Nvidia Board Orders Independent Probe

Nvidia's board announced the investigation in a statement on Sunday, following reports that its founder and chief executive had been caught up in a foreign intelligence operation.

The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security interests or company secrets had been compromised, but would examine all available information.

"The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders," the statement said.

A committee of independent directors, supported by outside independent legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. The board also expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

Asked about the reports on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment, describing the matter as an "internal corporate matter".